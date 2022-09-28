Short Interest in CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Drops By 73.2%

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 73.2% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CITIC Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTPCY traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.67. 655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839. CITIC has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.28.

Get CITIC alerts:

CITIC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.36%.

CITIC Company Profile

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, manufacturing, engineering contracting, advances materials, consumption, and urbanization businesses in China. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CITIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CITIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.