Short Interest in ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Expands By 214.3%

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 214.3% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ARC Group Worldwide Trading Up 5.9 %
ARC Group Worldwide stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,057. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. ARC Group Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55.
About ARC Group Worldwide
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ARC Group Worldwide (ARCW)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
Receive News & Ratings for ARC Group Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Group Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.