Short Interest in ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Expands By 214.3%

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 214.3% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ARC Group Worldwide Trading Up 5.9 %

ARC Group Worldwide stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,057. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. ARC Group Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55.

About ARC Group Worldwide

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding components in the United States and internationally. The company also offers plastic injection molding and tooling products. It serves aerospace, automotive, defense, medical, and other industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Deland, Florida.

