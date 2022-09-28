Short Interest in 3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Expands By 595.6%

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, an increase of 595.6% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
3DX Industries Price Performance
OTCMKTS DDDX remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,125. 3DX Industries has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.43.
3DX Industries Company Profile
