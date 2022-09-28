Short Interest in 3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Expands By 595.6%

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, an increase of 595.6% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS DDDX remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,125. 3DX Industries has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.43.

3DX Industries, Inc manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc in November 2013.

