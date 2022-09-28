Short Interest in 374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) Expands By 47.3%

374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,300 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the August 31st total of 126,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

374Water Stock Up 1.0 %

SCWO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.08. 18,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,425. 374Water has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $6.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10.

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter. 374Water had a negative net margin of 247.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.37%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 374Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,764,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of 374Water during the second quarter valued at $1,613,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 374Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $732,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in 374Water in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in 374Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 3.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

374Water, Inc focuses on providing a technology that addresses environmental pollution challenges. It develops a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation technology. The company's AirSCWO systems are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams. Its clients include channel partners, such as engineering-procurement and construction companies, technology integrators, waste service providers, operations service providers, and NGOs; and end-users, which include utilities, industrial manufacturing facilities, waste management and environmental remediation companies, agricultural companies, and governmental entities.

