Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.93

Shares of Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0765 per share. This represents a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Profile

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages toll expressways and bridges in the People's Republic of China. It operates through GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments. The company operates toll expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen superhighway and Guangzhou-Zhuhai West superhighway.

