Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.93

Shares of Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.
Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16.
Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0765 per share. This represents a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.
Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Profile
Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages toll expressways and bridges in the People's Republic of China. It operates through GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments. The company operates toll expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen superhighway and Guangzhou-Zhuhai West superhighway.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development (SIHBY)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.