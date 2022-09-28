Shabu Shabu Finance (KOBE) Price Hits $0.0573 on Major Exchanges

Shabu Shabu Finance (KOBE) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 27th. Shabu Shabu Finance has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $18,523.00 worth of Shabu Shabu Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shabu Shabu Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0573 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Shabu Shabu Finance has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shabu Shabu Finance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010944 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00156202 BTC.

About Shabu Shabu Finance

Shabu Shabu Finance’s genesis date was October 18th, 2020. Shabu Shabu Finance’s total supply is 53,999,527 coins and its circulating supply is 40,506,227 coins. Shabu Shabu Finance’s official Twitter account is @shabufinance.

Buying and Selling Shabu Shabu Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Kobe is a yield farming token designed to provide a fair distribution of all of its tokens. Its yield farming has concluded and the Circulating Supply, Total Supply as well as Max Supply is 54,000,000 KOBE. All token have been minted and distributed to community members that participated in the yield farming. Products on the roadmap include Governance, Dex, Lending & Borrowing Platform in 2021. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shabu Shabu Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shabu Shabu Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shabu Shabu Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shabu Shabu Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shabu Shabu Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.