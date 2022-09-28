Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.61

Shares of Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 57761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

Seiko Epson Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seiko Epson Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

