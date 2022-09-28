SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,290 to GBX 985. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SEGRO traded as low as GBX 751.20 ($9.08) and last traded at GBX 755.20 ($9.13), with a volume of 723978 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 768.80 ($9.29).

SGRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,388 ($16.77) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,560 ($18.85) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Shore Capital raised shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,304.78 ($15.77).

Get SEGRO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andy Harrison purchased 22,271 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 892 ($10.78) per share, for a total transaction of £198,657.32 ($240,040.26).

SEGRO Stock Performance

SEGRO Cuts Dividend

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 975.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,101.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of £8.39 billion and a PE ratio of 204.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a GBX 8.10 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.17%.

SEGRO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.