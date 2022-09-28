Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,284 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Broderick Brian C boosted its stake in Aptiv by 6.2% during the second quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 20,627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 33.6% during the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 29,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Aptiv by 284.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Finally, Kidder Stephen W lifted its stake in Aptiv by 21.4% during the second quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 10,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.32.

Shares of APTV traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.77. The company had a trading volume of 37,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.13. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $81.51 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $644,905.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,560,826.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,195. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

