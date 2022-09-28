Segment Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Segment Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,500 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.24% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $8,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $66,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

JMST traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.27. 9,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,431. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $50.24 and a one year high of $51.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average is $50.56.

