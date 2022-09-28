Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,776,000 after acquiring an additional 229,967 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,557,000 after purchasing an additional 239,441 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.62. 215,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,863. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.68 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

