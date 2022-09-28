Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,277 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 688,703 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $172,639,000 after acquiring an additional 14,417 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 52,087 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $490,439,000 after acquiring an additional 675,700 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 505,208 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $128,389,000 after acquiring an additional 111,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 16,624 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total value of $383,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,873,796.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $96,583.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 17,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,949.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total value of $383,663.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,873,796.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,628,506 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.61. The company had a trading volume of 294,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,005,571. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.79 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.