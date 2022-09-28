Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,050 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $20.00. 11,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,513. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average is $20.56. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $22.24.

