SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHACW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 61.0% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHACW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHACW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 25,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,768. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05.

