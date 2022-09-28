Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Next Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Next Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.85. The stock had a trading volume of 317,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,223. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $42.69 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average is $48.46.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

