Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Adams Wealth Management’s Largest Position

Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,997,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488,933 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 50.7% of Adams Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Adams Wealth Management owned 0.49% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $133,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $43.85. The company had a trading volume of 317,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,223. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $42.69 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.46.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.