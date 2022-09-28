Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 2.4% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $39,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 10,735 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,775,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock opened at $67.18 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.62 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.15.

