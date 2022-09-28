Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.89. The company had a trading volume of 141,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,519,132. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $64.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.38.

