Scancell (LON:SCLP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.58

Scancell Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £101.45 million and a P/E ratio of -12.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11, a current ratio of 24.05 and a quick ratio of 24.05.

About Scancell

Scancell Holdings plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel vaccines and antibody medicines to treat unmet needs in cancer and infectious diseases. The company's product candidates include SCIB1, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; SCIB2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and Modi-1 that is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of head and neck, triple negative breast, ovarian, and renal cancers.

