SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $284.40

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $284.40 and last traded at $284.59, with a volume of 6677 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $294.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.67.

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.99 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $327.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.44.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 87.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,490,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Amundi grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 40.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 482,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,797,000 after purchasing an additional 139,599 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at $721,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at $3,782,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,335,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,404,000 after purchasing an additional 42,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Recommended Stories

