Savaria (TSE:SIS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.95

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.95 and traded as low as C$13.60. Savaria shares last traded at C$13.70, with a volume of 45,896 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.33.

Savaria Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$904.51 million and a PE ratio of 46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.65.

Savaria Increases Dividend

Savaria ( TSE:SIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$192.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$195.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Savaria Co. will post 0.8399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a positive change from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.67%.

Insider Transactions at Savaria

In other news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.04, for a total transaction of C$150,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,729,887.50.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

