Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in September

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Sasol Stock Performance
Shares of SASOF remained flat at $17.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Sasol has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.21.
Sasol Company Profile
