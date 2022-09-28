Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in September

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Sasol Stock Performance

Shares of SASOF remained flat at $17.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Sasol has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.21.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

