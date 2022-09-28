Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $31.00 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SAR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.28. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Insider Activity

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 million. Research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Looney bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $29,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,463.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.6% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

(Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.