Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC) PT Lowered to C$15.00

Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Acumen Capital to C$15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Acumen Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 103.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Sangoma Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.00.

Sangoma Technologies Price Performance

Shares of STC stock traded down C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.37. 15,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,989. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.24. Sangoma Technologies has a 52-week low of C$7.37 and a 52-week high of C$29.00. The company has a market cap of C$158.01 million and a PE ratio of -9.21.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

