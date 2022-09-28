Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Acumen Capital

Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Acumen Capital to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.00.

Shares of TSE STC traded down C$0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.37. 15,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.24, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. Sangoma Technologies has a 12-month low of C$7.37 and a 12-month high of C$29.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$158.01 million and a PE ratio of -9.21.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

