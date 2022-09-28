Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 134.23% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SANG. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$25.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.
Sangoma Technologies Price Performance
Shares of SANG stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. Sangoma Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangoma Technologies
About Sangoma Technologies
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sangoma Technologies (SANG)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.