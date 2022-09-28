Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 134.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SANG. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$25.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Sangoma Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SANG stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. Sangoma Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangoma Technologies

About Sangoma Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sangoma Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Sangoma Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sangoma Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.