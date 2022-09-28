Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Lake Street Capital

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 170.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SANG. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$25.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:SANG opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. Sangoma Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $123.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 80.1% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,945,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,171,000 after buying an additional 865,406 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,685,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 283,430 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 202,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 38,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

