Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Lake Street Capital

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 170.27% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on SANG. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$25.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
Sangoma Technologies Trading Down 7.7 %
NASDAQ:SANG opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. Sangoma Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $123.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76.
About Sangoma Technologies
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
