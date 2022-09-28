Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Trading Down 8.5%

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) shares were down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.88 and last traded at C$6.97. Approximately 144,450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 324,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SSL shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.08.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$45.91 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 7.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total transaction of C$126,142.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$367,218.07.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.