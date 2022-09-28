Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.60

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.60 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Samsung Electronics in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average is $57.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 3.89.

Samsung Electronics ( OTCMKTS:SSNLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.30 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.

