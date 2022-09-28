Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

Several research firms recently commented on SAXPY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sampo Oyj from €42.00 ($42.86) to €45.50 ($46.43) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Sampo Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

SAXPY opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.85. Sampo Oyj has a one year low of $19.82 and a one year high of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.95.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

