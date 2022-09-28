Sakura (SKU) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.48 Million

Sakura (SKU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One Sakura coin can now be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Sakura has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. Sakura has a total market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $132,044.00 worth of Sakura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sakura

Sakura’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,000,000 coins. Sakura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sakura

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers.The Sakura SKU token is cross-chain compatible as our unique 2-way peg bridge technology allows the EVM based Sakura address and Kusama based Clover address to be bounded together, allowing the utilization of all both chains together. SKU will have a unique native bridge for both SKU<->ETH and SKU<->BSC.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sakura should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sakura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

