Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.47

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 118 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Safestore alerts:

Safestore Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.