Safehold Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.177 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Safehold has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Safehold has a payout ratio of 40.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Safehold to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. Safehold has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $80.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.08.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Safehold had a net margin of 39.65% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $64.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,884,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,921,000 after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Safehold by 11.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,797,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,578,000 after acquiring an additional 179,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Safehold by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,544,000 after acquiring an additional 45,783 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Safehold by 7.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 548,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after acquiring an additional 37,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Safehold by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAFE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Safehold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Safehold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

