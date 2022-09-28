SafeBlast (BLAST) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $132,708.00

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $132,708.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,554.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $114.10 or 0.00583504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00254829 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00047488 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,553,096,633,449 coins. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

