Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 2,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 4,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

RUPRF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Rupert Resources in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rupert Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

