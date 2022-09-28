Roy Mcniven Buys 7,500 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Stock

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) VP Roy Mcniven bought 7,500 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TETRA Technologies Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of TTI stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $3.57. 675,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,683. The stock has a market cap of $457.87 million, a P/E ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $5.82.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 54,965 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 6,401.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,965 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 47,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 248,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Johnson Rice raised TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on TETRA Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

