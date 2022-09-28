Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roth Ch Acquisition V

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,998,000.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROCL traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. 81,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,475. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.64.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Company Profile

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, and sustainability sectors.

