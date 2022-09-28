Roseon Finance Trading Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (ROSN)

Roseon Finance (ROSN) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One Roseon Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Roseon Finance has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Roseon Finance has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $348,095.00 worth of Roseon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004798 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000214 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00048165 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000555 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $306.07 or 0.01633816 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00036721 BTC.

About Roseon Finance

ROSN is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2021. Roseon Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Roseon Finance’s official Twitter account is @RoseonFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Roseon Finance’s official website is roseon.finance.

Roseon Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Roseon Finance is a mobile yield aggregator designed to manage crypto + NFT portfolios and optimizes yield across DeFi and CeFi networks.Key elements of the Roseon Finance ecosystem:Roseon Mobile is a mobile crypto app that tightly integrates with CeFi and DeFi services within a single interface to help simplify the digital asset investing experience.Roseon Aggregator Service integrates with external CeFi and DeFi sources to bring liquidity, yield and NFTs into the Roseon ecosystem.Roseon.DeFi is a decentralized yield farming application designed to provide liquidity pools, swaps and yield aggregation as it will interact with the other DeFi services with the goal of optimization.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Roseon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Roseon Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Roseon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

