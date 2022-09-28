Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Reduced by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises 1.7% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 52.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $370.02. 26,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,171. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $364.97 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.11.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ROP. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.90.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

