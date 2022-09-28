Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Medical to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Rockwell Medical Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of RMTI stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. Rockwell Medical has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.25. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 43.33% and a negative return on equity of 395.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 20.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 92,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,130,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,150 shares during the last quarter.

About Rockwell Medical

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.