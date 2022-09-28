RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.94

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 463587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84.

Institutional Trading of RMG Acquisition Corp. III

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMGC. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $33,328,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,659,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 772,859 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,129,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,561,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 82.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 739,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 334,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

