Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $69.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 62.95.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded up 1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 35.21. The company had a trading volume of 285,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,851,264. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.60. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of 19.25 and a 12 month high of 179.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 35.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is 33.97.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

