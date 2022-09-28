Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 54.64% from the company’s current price.

RSKD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Riskified from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Riskified currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of Riskified stock opened at $3.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $611.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.59 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 73.07% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. Riskified’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Riskified in the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at $2,832,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Riskified in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at $835,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Riskified by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,240,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,731,000 after acquiring an additional 420,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

