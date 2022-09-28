Rightscorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIHT) Short Interest Down 65.2% in September

Rightscorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the August 31st total of 190,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Rightscorp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIHT remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 150,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,983. Rightscorp has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

About Rightscorp

Rightscorp, Inc operates as a technology company that has a patent-pending proprietary method for collecting payments from illegal downloaders of copyrighted content through notifications sent to their Internet service providers (ISP's). The company's technology system monitors peer-to-peer file sharing networks and sends through email to ISP's notifications of copyright infringement by the ISPs' customers with date, time, copyright title, and other specific technology identifiers worldwide.

