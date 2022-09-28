Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 1,686 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,704 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in FedEx by 53.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 16.0% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.2% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,635,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 33.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.5% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $70,826,000 after buying an additional 54,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,007 shares of company stock valued at $560,620 and sold 48,810 shares valued at $11,199,898. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FedEx Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FedEx from $246.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.80. The company had a trading volume of 21,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,286. The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.04. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

