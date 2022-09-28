Ridgewood Investments LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 433.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 336.7% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 133.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489,115. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $58.16 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.21.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.