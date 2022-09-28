Ridgewood Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,417 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Oracle stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.47. 90,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,507,444. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $168.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

