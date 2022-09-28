Ridgewood Investments LLC Grows Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in KB Home by 1,375.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KBH traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.20. 10,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,896. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.64. KB Home has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $50.20.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KBH. UBS Group dropped their target price on KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on KB Home from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

