Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys 6,819 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,202 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.0% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,156,840. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.62 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $110.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

