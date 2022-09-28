Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys 14,485 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22,716.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.2% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. 14.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

NYSE PHG traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $15.00. 42,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average is $23.31. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from €22.40 ($22.86) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.